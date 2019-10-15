Jordan joins the Jamaica Gleaner - Barbados Today

The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited, a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, has appointed career communications specialist and journalist Kaymar Jordan as its next editor-in-chief.

Jordan joins the GCML family with more than 20 years of experience in radio, television, print and digital media journalism. Her skills set vary in media reporting, presenting, multimedia editing, and media management. The appointment will come into effect on November 1.

She will be the second female editor-in chief in the company’s 185-year history. Wyvolyn Gager, the first female editor, served from 1994 to 2001.

Acting general manager of The Gleaner, Garfield Grandison, said that he was confident that the new editor-in-chief would work with the existing team to strengthen the company’s print and digital offerings.

According to Grandison, who is the outgoing editor-in-chief, the appointment falls in line with the company’s plans to expand its engagement and connection with audiences across media platforms.

Jordan has risen through the ranks of the profession, starting as a journalist for the Caribbean News Agency (CANA) in Barbados. She has worked with various media houses, including the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) as a journalist, news coordinator, and as the director of news and current affairs.

In 2012, she was named editor-in-chief of the Nation Publishing Company Ltd, and later, she was appointed chief executive officer and editor-in-chief for the digital multimedia platform, Barbados TODAY.