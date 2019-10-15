Making service excellence flow - Barbados Today

The importance of customers and service excellence was the recent focus of a number of companies in Barbados during activities between October 7 and 11 to celebrate Customer Service week, under the theme The Magic of Service.

Among the companies highlighting service excellence was leading telecommunications provider Flow Barbados, which toasted hundreds of customers across its network of retail stores. Flow also showered longstanding customers with gifts and free services for their unbroken patronage over ten, twenty, thirty, forty, and in some instances, fifty years.

Flow’s customer experience team also took to the streets on Friday to give back to the wider community by providing one thousand free bus rides to the general public at the Oistins, Speightstown and Fairchild Street Bus Terminals.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and while inwardly our focus will always remain on providing excellent customer service, we are always happy to go the extra mile to make someone’s day a little brighter,” said Jenson Sylvester, Country Manager, Flow Barbados.

“Each year we celebrate Customer Service Week and its always inspiring to see our teams volunteer their time to decorate the stores and give back to our customers. There are very few companies who can boast of having customers with sustained patronage for over fifty years, and the same way we are proud of our teams, we are equally proud and appreciative of the great customers we have as well.”

During the week, Flow’s service delivery teams also presented gift baskets and other items to customers who are physically challenged, less fortunate or who were impacted by an unfortunate event such as a house fire.

“This particular initiative was developed by our technicians and engineers who are the ones working tirelessly on the road, even sometimes in bad weather and challenging circumstances. Those teams interact directly with our customers in their own communities, so we asked them for some feedback about what we could do and they came back with a list which we fulfilled,” said Sylvester.

“We want all of our customers to feel valued and respected, and we are committed to improving their experience which we have demonstrated through the significant investments we have made in our systems, processes, training of staff and the creation of the Customer Experience Centre at Windsor Lodge. And the needle is moving in the right direction.” (PR)