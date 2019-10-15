No blows shared - Barbados Today

One of the police officers who questioned murder accused Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel has denied ever assaulting him during investigations.

Sergeant Terry Hurdle today testified in the No.5 Supreme Court that neither lead investigator Sergeant Ainsley Gittens nor himself ever laid a hand on Daniel.

The 27-year-old Daniel of Factory Avenue, Wildey, St Michael is accused of murdering Alex Romel Samuels, formerly of Jackson, St Michael, on February 1, 2012.

Daniel is represented by Marlon Gordon while Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney and Crown Counsel Neville Watson are prosecuting.

The case is being heard by Justice Jacqueline Cornelius.

When he took to the stand today, Hurdle told the court he did not strike the accused before, during or after interviewing him on February 10, 2012.

He said he was not aware of any complaint which had been made to the Police Complaints Authority regarding his behaviour during those investigations.

Under cross-examination by Gordon, the veteran officer once again denied mistreating the accused man.

When it was put to him that he had held down Daniel while other officers cuffed him about his body, Hurdle categorically denied it.

He also said he had no knowledge of Sergeant Ainsley Gittens threatening to kill the accused man.

He said neither did Gittens hit the accused across his head with a book.

However, Sergeant Hurdle admitted he made some mistakes when he gave evidence in the Magistrates’ Court.

He said when he told Magistrate Douglas Frederick he was present when the accused dictated a statement to Sergeant Gittens, that was a mistake as he was not present.

He said that was subsequently corrected while at the Magistrates’ court.

Sergeant Hurdle also vehemently denied that he colluded with Gittens to give similar stories.

He maintained that he was “being truthful and not hiding any information from the court”.

The trial continues tomorrow.