Courts closing for tributes on Friday - Barbados Today

Courts closing for tributes on Friday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 16, 2019

Members of the public are asked to note that the offices of the High and
Magistrates’ Courts will remain open on Friday, October 18, while the courts will close at 12:30 p.m., to facilitate members of the legal fraternity paying tribute to their departed colleagues.

On that day, the Supreme and Magistrates’ Courts of Barbados and members of
the Bar will pay tribute to the late Sir John Connell, Q.C.; the late Woodbine Davis, Q.C.; and the late Marva Clarke, during a special sitting of the Supreme Court of Judicature in Court No. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Persons are asked to conduct their business accordingly.
(SUPREME COURT/JRB/BGIS)

