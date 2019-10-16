Courts closing for tributes on Friday - Barbados Today

Members of the public are asked to note that the offices of the High and

Magistrates’ Courts will remain open on Friday, October 18, while the courts will close at 12:30 p.m., to facilitate members of the legal fraternity paying tribute to their departed colleagues.

On that day, the Supreme and Magistrates’ Courts of Barbados and members of

the Bar will pay tribute to the late Sir John Connell, Q.C.; the late Woodbine Davis, Q.C.; and the late Marva Clarke, during a special sitting of the Supreme Court of Judicature in Court No. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Persons are asked to conduct their business accordingly.

(SUPREME COURT/JRB/BGIS)