Allegedly violent man remanded until Nov 10 - Barbados Today

Two of his three charges might have stemmed from 2017 but Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke believed there were “too serious” to grant bail at this time.

As a result, 30-year-old Jahbarrie Kimar Lionel Walcott of 4th Avenue, Alleyne’s Land, Bush Hall, St Michael was remanded to HMP Dodds until November 19, 2019.

It is alleged that on July 13, 2017 he unlawfully and maliciously engaged in conduct which placed Cecilia Cox in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

On the same date he is also accused of maliciously engaging in conduct which placed Jason Baird in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Additionally, Walcott is also charged that he intended to maim disfigure or disable Lamar King or occasion him serious bodily harm on May 17, 2019.

Walcott was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe in objecting to bail pointed to the fact that the accused man was facing three serious allegations, each of which carried sentences of over five years.

He revealed that the complainant in the 2019 charge had been hospitalized for some time and that society needed to be protected from the accused.

However, Kyle Walkes who appeared on behalf of the accused man said his client was a prime and proper candidate for bail.

He told the court Walcott was employed as a fisherman and had a young daughter who lived with him and on whom she depends.

Walkes argued that his client had no previous charges and sported an “unblemished record”.

He said there was nothing to indicate that he would either abscond or interfere with investigations if granted bail.

The magistrate, however, disagreed.

“Three similar charges within the space of two years. These charges are too similar and too serious. I will not be granting him bail today,” she said before remanding him to prison.