Fantastic, stellar, brilliant - Barbados Today

Beautiful strains of pulsating music reverberated off the walls of the Hilton Hotel ballroom as the sixth edition of the Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf Weekend kicked off this past Thursday night. Music lovers who converged there for the four-day festival got a taste of some of the best talent that the island has to offer. With Gaynelle Marshall at the helm as hostess for the evening, patrons were treated to stellar musicianship centre stage.

Nicholas Brancker was in fantastic form as he teamed up with a brilliant band of musicians to tantalize the audience. Included in the top-class line-up was Romaro Greaves who mesmerised the appreciative audience with his skill on the sax. The full ensemble’s scintillating display included a medley of old school hits which resonated with the mature attendees. One of the many memorable offerings the musical maestro and his team provided was a sample of calypso which was cleverly infused with a flavour of jazz.

Organiser of the festival, Elan Trotman, got into a musical sparring match with Brancker as they competed note for note. It was musical matrimony as the accomplished saxophonist perfectly blended with the ensemble doing his own “Funkcalypso”. The pair has worked on numerous projects throughout the years and they opted to share one of these pieces in the showcase. “Tradewinds”, the track selected from Elan’s “Tropicality” album, has a special place in Trotman’s heart. He expressed, “It has been my anthem, I have been travelling to many states and countries over the past three or four years and this song is my anthem because it always takes me back to a special place; once you hear me play it, you will understand why.” Trinidadian guitarist Theron Shaw joined them for this song, adding his unique flavour.

Another youthful musician to grace the stage was 15-year-old Daniel Harvey. Trotman revealed that he had discovered the saxophonist playing one of his own compositions on social media and was so impressed with what he saw that he sought him out and was compelled to include him. The crowd was also captivated by the talented musician and immediately sprung to their feet giving him a standing ovation.

After experiencing a sampling of Barbadian talent there was a change of pace with the appearance of American comedian Chris Spencer. The well-travelled stand-up comedian has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. He was hilarious as he touched on a wide range of topics including former president of the United States Barack Obama and current leader president Trump. He even poked fun at persons who wore natural deodorant. His material was relatable and even the harshest critic would have been forced to laugh. His time on stage seemed to race by which is a testament to his skill as a storyteller.

During the intermission, DJ Spin kept the tunes pumping as patrons revelled in every track he selected. The mix of music and comedy provided a satisfying opening to the festival. (STT)