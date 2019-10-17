Food, music, comedy and golf - Barbados Today

White was the colour of choice for the opening night of Barbados Jazz Excursion 2019. Attendees enjoyed a welcome reception in the foyer of the Hilton Hotel before the four days of concerts featuring a series of highly acclaimed artistes from across the globe officially began. The festival’s activities included golfing on some of the premier courses across the island and enjoying many of the attractions which the island has to offer. Patrons’ packed itineraries included a different themed after-party every night.

The music festival is hosted to raise funds for the Headstart Music Program, the brainchild of renowned, Barbadian-born saxophonist Elan Trotman. He expressed, “The charity component is very important to me,” while recounting, “In 1998, I received a full scholarship from the Ministry of Education here in Barbados to go abroad and study for four years at the Berklee College of Music with full tuition paid, thanks to the Barbados government. One of the ways that I try to give back is through the Headstart Music Program which provides instruments and music lessons free of charge to children at the primary school or elementary school level.” He proudly acknowledged that these fundraising efforts have collected over $50, 000 in the past three years. Trotman emphasised, “It’s all about giving kids an opportunity to play an instrument, experience music and express themselves.”

Beyond raising funds, the goal of the festival is to increase tourist arrivals on the island. To this end, the musician partnered with title sponsor Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). Trotman noted, “This event is all about bringing old and new visitors to the island on a yearly basis and that is the motive and mission behind this festival, in addition to bringing our local music lovers and jazz fans to participate in this event.”

Before the artistes hit the stage, patrons got to see first-hand the benefits which are derived from their donations, with a performance from graduate saxophonist Ethan McCollin. He entertained with the inspirational “You Raise Me Up”.

Robert Chase, acting CEO of BTMI stated, “We encourage you to take an excursion across our small island. You will find that we are a small place, but we have a big heart.” Chase assured, “If you give us a chance, we will make you feel extremely welcome. He went on to confirm, “Elan has done a tremendous job coming up with a phenomenal line-up this year. He always looks forward and comes up with some innovative acts to bring, a combination of jazz, comedy and golf.” Chase lauded Trotman’s efforts to develop the talent in Barbados. “Through the Headstart Program, he has done a tremendous job of nurturing the young talent.”

Patrons were able to make donations to the music program through their participation in the silent auction which presented an opportunity to purchase memorabilia and raffle tickets. The grand prize of two VIP tickets to next year’s event provided further incentive for visitors to return to these shores. (STT)