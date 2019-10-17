Motorcade for Barbados Tridents tomorrow - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will join Barbadians in a grand celebration tomorrow, Friday, October 18, in honour of the recent capture of the Hero CPL T20 trophy by the Barbados Tridents.

The Celebrate 246: Barbados Stand Up! motorcade will move off from the historic Kensington Oval at 1 p.m. and travel through Bridgetown, before culminating in the car park of the Dome Mall in Warrens, St Michael, with music and dance.

The local owners of the Tridents, Terrol Cummins, Arvind Gopwani and Kailash Pardasani, met on Wednesday afternoon with the Prime Minister and Minister of the Creative Economy, Sports and Culture, John King, and reiterated their commitment to working with Government to raise the profile of local cricket, especially at the community level.

Cummins and the Prime Minister agreed that the Tridents’ come-from-behind victory performance that clinched the title was an appropriate metaphor for young Barbadians as they strive to better themselves, even in the face of current or past challenges.

The discussion also touched on potential sports-related investment opportunities involving the Barbados Tridents owners. (PMO/BGIS)