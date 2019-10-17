Opportunity for performing artistes - Barbados Today

Barbados is now a participating country of the Olympics-styled World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

National licensed director Jamaala Fagan said today during the launch of the WCOPA event at SIFA House, Collymore Rock, St Michael, that aspiring and talented performing artistes would be provided with the opportunity to participate at the 24th Annual WCOPA 2020 event between July 24 and August 2 in Anaheim, California.

“2020 will be the second year Barbados will be competing at this prestigious international Olympics-styled event. We congratulate our delegation for 2019 – Jianna Fagon, our pioneer for Barbados in dance, and Kareen and Trinity Clarke, our pioneer singers and WCOPA medallists.

“Our dedicated and aspiring performing artists now have an opportunity to train, learn, compete and network with other talented international performers and entertainers from over 60 countries,” Fagon stated.

She said dancers, models, singers, actors, instrumentalists and variety acts were invited to ask about the wide variety of styles open to each category listed. She explained persons could audition by emailing 60-second videos and details to [email protected] or Whatsapp (246) 8440197 by November 8.

“Accomplished performers and aspiring entertainers of ages five to 30, and over, can represent Barbados and win gold, silver and bronze medals, gain scholarships, meet and speak with internationally recognized industry representatives, participate in workshops, develop friendships, gain mentors and seek future opportunities in the international entertainment industry,” she said. (PR)