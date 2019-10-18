Attorneys to file urgent bail application for "Rat Brown" - Barbados Today

Attorneys for accused former policeman Ashford Athelbert Rat Brown Jones are before the High Court for an urgent bail application on his behalf.

This after the 72-year-old, of Goodland, Christ Church appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with having possession of 100 rounds of .40mm ammunition in his possession without a valid licence to do so.

The accused former police crime fighter, who is represented by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley and Angella Mitchell-Gittens, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke.

When the matter was called this morning Lashley requested that the magistrate transfer the case, against his client, to the High Court for bail.

The case against him in the Magistrates’ Court has been adjourned to November 15. (EJ)