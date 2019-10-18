Attorneys to file urgent bail application for "Rat Brown" - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Attorneys to file urgent bail application for “Rat Brown”

Article by
Emmanuel Joseph
Published on
October 18, 2019

Attorneys for accused former policeman Ashford Athelbert Rat Brown Jones are before the High Court for an urgent bail application on his behalf.

This after the 72-year-old, of Goodland, Christ Church appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with having possession of 100 rounds of .40mm ammunition in his possession without a valid licence to do so.

The accused former police crime fighter, who is represented by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley and Angella Mitchell-Gittens, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke.

When the matter was called this morning Lashley requested that the magistrate transfer the case, against his client, to the High Court for bail.

The case against him in the Magistrates’ Court has been adjourned to November 15. (EJ)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Bad blood
October 18, 2019
Justice stalled
October 17, 2019
Attorneys to file urgent bail application for "Rat Brown"
October 18, 2019
Ruth’s cancer fight
October 17, 2019
Former crime fighter granted bail in the High Court
October 18, 2019
Former senior officer on ammunition charges
October 17, 2019