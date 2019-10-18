Jones goes home - Barbados Today

Retired senior police crime fighter Ashford Athelbert Rat Brown Jones has been set free on $90,000 bail on an ammunition charge.

The former crime sleuth first appeared before District ‘A’ Magistrate Joy-ann Clarke this morning charged that on October 13, 2019, he was in possession of 100 pounds of .40mm ammunition without a valid licence to do so.

But Jones’ attorney Michael Lashley, Q.C. immediately made an urgent application that the matter be transferred to the High Court for bail. This was granted.

Minutes afterwards, the accused appeared before Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson in the Court of Appeal and had his application heard in chambers. Lashley, who led a team of attorneys including Angella Mitchell-Gittens and Dayna Taylor-Lavine, emerged soon afterwards smiling and rushed away from the precincts of the Supreme Court along with the 72-year-old former police officer’s female partner without speaking to waiting reporters. Reporters were informed that the parties could not comment to the media.

However, while Barbados TODAY was reliably informed that bail was set at $90 000, sources declined to provide any information on the conditions of the bail.

The accused, of Goodland, Christ Church must reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 15, 2019.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.