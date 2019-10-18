St Michael duo charged with murder - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

St Michael duo charged with murder

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 18, 2019

Two St Michael men, jointly charged with murder, appeared in a Bridgetown Court this morning but were not required to plead to the indictable offence.

They are, 20-year-old Christopher Anderson Shepherd, of Queen’s Street and 28-year-old Rico Richan Malcolm Benn, of Dukes Alley in Nelson Street.

The duo is accused of murdering LeAndrew Sharvar Coward on October 3. The deceased was shot multiple times about the body around 2:18 a.m. while at Jessamine Avenue, Bayville, St Michael. He later died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Shepherd was remanded to HMP Dodds while prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe made a submission for Benn to be released in custody of law enforcement officers until Monday, October 21. The submission was granted by Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke.

The accused will make their next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 15 on the capital charge.(EJ)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Bad blood
October 18, 2019
Justice stalled
October 17, 2019
Attorneys to file urgent bail application for "Rat Brown"
October 18, 2019
Ruth’s cancer fight
October 17, 2019
Former crime fighter granted bail in the High Court
October 18, 2019
Former senior officer on ammunition charges
October 17, 2019