St Michael duo charged with murder - Barbados Today

Two St Michael men, jointly charged with murder, appeared in a Bridgetown Court this morning but were not required to plead to the indictable offence.

They are, 20-year-old Christopher Anderson Shepherd, of Queen’s Street and 28-year-old Rico Richan Malcolm Benn, of Dukes Alley in Nelson Street.

The duo is accused of murdering LeAndrew Sharvar Coward on October 3. The deceased was shot multiple times about the body around 2:18 a.m. while at Jessamine Avenue, Bayville, St Michael. He later died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Shepherd was remanded to HMP Dodds while prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe made a submission for Benn to be released in custody of law enforcement officers until Monday, October 21. The submission was granted by Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke.

The accused will make their next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 15 on the capital charge.(EJ)