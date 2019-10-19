Cyclist seriously injured in collision - Barbados Today

A pedal cyclist was seriously injured in a collision along the Oistins Hill Road in Christ Church Saturday evening, police say.

Around 5:18 pm the cyclist – identified as 50-year-old Lloyd Cummins of Unity Road, Gall Hill, Christ Church – was riding down Oistins Hill when he lost control of the bicycle and fell.

Cummins injured his head in the fall, causing him to lose the ability to speak.

He was transported by ambulance to the QEH where medical personnel said he was semi-conscious.

Investigations are ongoing.