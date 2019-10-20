Reduced pumping at desalination plant may cause low levels - Barbados Today

Ionics Freshwater Inc is advising the public that it has been forced to reduce pumping at its desalination plant because of technical issues being experienced on Sunday.

The reduction in pumping from this facility on the Mighty Grynner Highway MAY result in low levels to customers of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) in some parts of St Michael, St James, St Peter and St Thomas.

This situation is currently receiving the attention of the plant’s engineers.

The BWA will service any affected customers via water tanker as a temporary measure.

Ionics Freshwater Inc apologizes for any inconvenience caused.