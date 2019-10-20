Today's weather - Barbados Today

Today’s weather

Article by
Desmond Brown
Published on
October 20, 2019

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief isolated showers.

Wind: Generally easterly at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low-level shearline will be approaching the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered showers.

Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

