Ball blows - Barbados Today

Goals continued to rain as Weymouth Wales Football Club and Empire Club emerged as comfortable winners last night during the Capelli Sport Super Cup Championship stage, played at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St. Michael AstroTurf.

Wales registered six unanswered goals against Clayton’s Kola Tonic Notre Dame with former Barbados forward and substitute Walton Burrowes being the top scorer with two goals in the 77th and 84th minutes.

Also making a contribution were midfielders Romario Harewood [38th], Hadan Holligan [56th], and Ray Snagg [89th] along with striker Riverre Williams [68th] for the Thomas Jordan-coached Wales side based in Group 1 which also consists of University of the West Indies Blackbirds.

Burrowes came off the bench in place of Williams in the 71st minute and took advantage of the fact that Notre Dame were at a numerical disadvantage. Dame’s diminutive goalkeeper Shakib Kellman was red-carded by referee Trevor Taylor for too strong a challenge on Wales’ marksman Arantees Lawrence just outside the 18-yard box in the 66th minute.

Wales were rewarded with a free-kick from the spot Lawrence was brought down and Williams in the 68th minute made no mistake when he whipped the ball into the back of the nets past a helpless Tyrique Chase who came on to replace Kellman.

That was Wales’ third goal of the night and Notre Dame paid for not having two of their best strikers in Dwayne Mars and Zeco Edmee to call upon. Those two were truly missed considering Wales’ onslaught. Mars, in particular, already had a hat-trick in the tournament and a player of his calibre and expertise was needed in the final third as Notre Dame had captain Kyle Gibson trying his best but struggling to get past Wales’ defence.

Defending knockout champions Wales tactically controlled the game and put pressure on Notre Dame’s defence which was found guilty by referee Taylor of fouling Riverre Williams inside the danger area. That resulted in the first goal as Romario Harewood made no mistake when he converted from the spot during the nightcap game.

Wales were up 1-0 at halftime and extended that advantage early in the second period when Harewood squared to Hadan Holligan who delivered the final touch [56th minute] past two Notre Dame defenders and goalkeeper Kellman who had played well up until his exit.

Substitutes Burrowes and Snagg then came on and took over the show, with three goals between them that sank the Bayland-based Notre Dame side who will need to win heavily against UWI in their next match.

In the opening game, Empire flogged Paradise Club 3-0 in Group four with two goals from Ormando McLeod, and Jabarry ‘Papi’ Chandler in the first half while Daniel Calvi accounted for the other.

It was an attacking game from the first touch off and as early as the 13th minute Empire led 1-0 when midfielder McLeod positioned inside the six-yard box struck a set piece that burst through the gloves of Paradise custodian Jason Boxill.

Paradise with one of the strongest back four in this competition comprising senior national player Zico Phillips and Barry Skeete as sweepers along with Tyrell Bancroft at right-back and Andre Bourne on the other side surprisingly did not play their best defensive game.

Senior national midfielder Mario ‘Bagga’ Williams was yellow-carded by referee Jamar Springer for holding on to the shirt of Empire striker Abiola Grant as though he was on the Garrison Savannah racetrack riding a horse.

Empire earned several corners and goal number two in the 35th minute was registered off one lobbed from the right side by Calvi to fellow marksman Chandler who controlled beautifully on his left foot and finished with the right.

It was another good goal that once again made its way past a sleeping Paradise defence along with goalkeeper Boxill, all left with their foreheads buried in disbelief.

Paradise did not learn from their earlier mistakes as Empire within the first ten minutes of the second half almost made it 3-0 when Calvi’s assist to Chandler resulted in a shot inside the 18-yard box but the ball just breezed past the goal area.

It was time for a substitution and Mark Bushell replaced midfielder Jomo Harris while Elijah Downey and Akeel Applewaithe also made room for Dario Harewood and Demar Linton as Paradise sought to find their first goal of the night.

Well, it was quite the opposite as Empire eventually scored their third goal when Chandler stripped defender Zico Phillips and placed a cross to Calvi who had a great finish in the 90+1 minute.

Phillips, Paradise captain Armando ‘Suga’ Lashley, Mario Williams, Jomo Harris and Akeel Applewaithe were all coming off a good outing for Barbados with a 4-0 victory over United States Virgin Islands last week.

However, those five players were unable to transfer that same energy up front and in midfield for Paradise. Applewaithe and Downey, two of the youngest and most energetic players for Paradise, failed to take shots when opportunities presented themselves – not taking away any credit from Empire defenders who also did a good job at the back.



[email protected]