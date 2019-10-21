BHTA members benefit from workshop - Barbados Today

OVER 20 Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) members now have the opportunity to gain United Kingdom-accredited Diplomas in Management and Leadership after participating in a Springboard Leadership workshop recently.

John Quail, Springboard’s Director of Operations, explained that the “Unlocking Your Leadership Potential to Drive Business Performance” workshop was specifically designed for supervisors, managers and anyone responsible for improving business performance through their people.

He said: “Research shows that effective leadership is one of the most important factors in determining organizational success. The workshop provided participants with the knowledge, tools and techniques that will help them to understand the concept of leadership, why leadership is important, and the actions needed to improve their effectiveness as leaders. They learnt about the concepts and practicalities of leadership and had the opportunity to reflect on their own leadership style and its impact on team performance.

“Through a range of fun group activities, they also built their knowledge and understanding of other factors that contribute to their effectiveness as leaders and prepared a personal development plan to help them apply what they learnt back into the workplace.

“They can now go on to complete five more units to achieve the Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality (CTH) accredited Diploma in Management & Leadership for Business & Hospitality. The units are all individually certificated and Unit Two, ‘Developing a Customer Service Culture to Create Competitive Advantage and Business Growth’, will be held on November 9, 2019. The CTH is the UK’s leading specialist professional awarding body for qualifications in the hospitality and tourism sector.”

The workshop was well received by the participants, who described it as exceeding expectations. Their comments included: “I will definitely be recommending to management that others take the course” and “I am seriously contemplating completing the Diploma and would recommend this course, especially to new leaders and managers like myself.”

BHTA chief executive officer Senator Rudy Grant congratulated the members, noting that their participation demonstrated their willingness to expand their knowledge and skills. He said: “At the BHTA we believe that training is extremely important, especially in this industry. We believe that keeping abreast of new skills and techniques is key not only for the personal growth and development of our members but for the overall survival and success of the industry.

“That is why we are always looking for projects to assist our members and over the years we have provided or facilitated training in other leadership programmes, Health and Safety, Security, First-Aid and Culinary Arts, among other disciplines.” (PR)