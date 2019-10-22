Continuous labour force sample survey continues - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Continuous labour force sample survey continues

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 22, 2019

The Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) is presently conducting the final quarter of the Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey, which commenced this month, and concludes in December.

During this month, field officers will visit a sample of householders in 15 districts throughout the island.

Officers are required to present their official photo identification cards before conducting interviews with respondents.

In St Michael, they will survey the following districts: Kings Street, Passage Road, Kensington Lodge, Farnum Road, Knights Land, Deacons, Bridge Gap, St Stephen’s Hill, Cave Hill Main Road, Bay Croft Road, School Road, Fairfield, Tweedside Road, Flagstaff, Ifill Road, High Gates, Villa Road, Warrens Terrace, and Welches Heights.

In Christ Church, officials will visit Edwards Gap, St Matthias Housing Area, Church Hill, Thornbury Hill, Windy Ridge, Upper Carters, Rollins Road and Goodland Gardens.

The communities to be surveyed in St George are Thorpe’s Cottage, Flat Rock, Rowans Park, while in St Philip, the areas to be visited are Four Roads, Emerald Park West, and Six Roads.

Field officers will also visit Claybury, Blackman’s Tenantry, Parris Hill in St Joseph; Church Hill, Douglas Development, Ashton Hall, Mile & Quarter in St Peter, and Apes Hill Tenantry, Baywoods, Apes Hill Development, and Endeavour in St James.

Members of the public are reminded that field officers will be carrying photo identification cards, but if they have any queries, they should call the BSS at 535-2600. (SP/BGIS)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Killer cops to manslaughter
October 22, 2019
Transgendering
October 20, 2019
Daniel guilty
October 22, 2019
Safe haven
October 22, 2019
Invasive!
October 22, 2019
#BTEditorial - Leave in airline taxes and go nowhere fast
October 22, 2019