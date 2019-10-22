Continuous labour force sample survey continues - Barbados Today

The Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) is presently conducting the final quarter of the Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey, which commenced this month, and concludes in December.

During this month, field officers will visit a sample of householders in 15 districts throughout the island.

Officers are required to present their official photo identification cards before conducting interviews with respondents.

In St Michael, they will survey the following districts: Kings Street, Passage Road, Kensington Lodge, Farnum Road, Knights Land, Deacons, Bridge Gap, St Stephen’s Hill, Cave Hill Main Road, Bay Croft Road, School Road, Fairfield, Tweedside Road, Flagstaff, Ifill Road, High Gates, Villa Road, Warrens Terrace, and Welches Heights.

In Christ Church, officials will visit Edwards Gap, St Matthias Housing Area, Church Hill, Thornbury Hill, Windy Ridge, Upper Carters, Rollins Road and Goodland Gardens.

The communities to be surveyed in St George are Thorpe’s Cottage, Flat Rock, Rowans Park, while in St Philip, the areas to be visited are Four Roads, Emerald Park West, and Six Roads.

Field officers will also visit Claybury, Blackman’s Tenantry, Parris Hill in St Joseph; Church Hill, Douglas Development, Ashton Hall, Mile & Quarter in St Peter, and Apes Hill Tenantry, Baywoods, Apes Hill Development, and Endeavour in St James.

Members of the public are reminded that field officers will be carrying photo identification cards, but if they have any queries, they should call the BSS at 535-2600. (SP/BGIS)