Glocks found at fete in St Michael - Barbados Today

Investigations are underway into the discovery of two firearms at an illegal fete at Greenfield, St Michael in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Police spokesman Inspector Rodney Inniss says officers from the Tactical Response Unit were on patrol when they came across the party, with about 150 people in attendance, around 12:10 a.m. on October 21.

The partygoers fled on seeing the police.

A search was conducted and the guns – a .40mm glock 22 with an extended magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition and a .40mm glock 23 with a magazine containing 14 bullets – were confiscated.

One hundred grammes of vegetable matter suspected to be marijuana was also found.

No arrest was made.