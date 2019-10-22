Honour coming for parish heroes - Barbados Today

The Mia Mottley-led administration has passed legislation through the Lower House to honour unsung community heroes at a national level.

Opening debate on the Award of Pride of Barbados Bill, 2019 that was passed in Parliament on Monday, Leader of Government Business Santia Bradshaw said the legislation was necessary since in the past people have complained that they feel left out of the process of being honoured and as though only privileged individuals have the opportunity to be recognized.

“It is therefore important that this type of legislation comes before this Parliament at a time, on the eve of what will soon be another celebration of Independence. It is also important that Barbadians feel a sense of involvement in the process particularly as we approach WeGatherin 2020,” Bradshaw said.

The Award of Pride of Barbados is intended to recognise persons deserving of recognition by virtue of their humanitarian, social, religious or educational contributions to the development of each parish in Barbados.

Bradshaw explained that it is intended that annually an estimated 120 Barbadian citizens and permanent residents will be honoured.

She said those nominated must have made an outstanding contribution to community life in Barbados or to the improvement of the economic and social conditions in a parish.

The Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, also said that the Award can be conferred on a person who formerly lived in a parish in Barbados, but now resides overseas, but has been nominated by persons who reside in that same parish, or who now also live abroad.

“One hundred and 20 may seem like a lot to you now, but I do think that we have a lot of making up to do in order to give communities the power to be able to recognise persons who have contributed. And to allow us to be able to take it a step further because it is not sufficient for us to simply recognise persons.

“I believe the time has now come for us to teach our young people, and also the wider population of the world about the contributions that these people have made in their communities but also to wider,” she said.

Bradshaw urged Barbadians to begin the process of identifying those in their communities who fit the criteria for the award.

In his contribution Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport John King said that the number of those to be honoured should not be called into question.

The Minister was responding to earlier comments made by the Leader of Opposition Rev Joseph Atherley.

King said the new law allows for any person regardless of colour, class, creed or ethnicity to be eligible for recognition as a Barbadian for their contribution.

“The honourable Leader of the Opposition said that he felt the numbers being granted this award every year were too many but my question to him and to anyone else who actually feels the same way would be how many is too many when you are seeking to repair damage that has been done over centuries to people?”

King who referred to periods of slavery and colonialism to explain the significance of the award said for too long we have been afraid to value the contribution of our own.

“How many is too many when you are trying to change a mindset that has been part and parcel of the Barbadian dialogue for a very long time?