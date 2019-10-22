Moore: No compromise on workplace health and safety - Barbados Today

Barbadian workers are being urged not to surrender their right to environmentally sound working conditions over fears that complaints may land them on the unemployment line.

This piece of advice has come from General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) Senator Toni Moore who revealed that the harsh economic times, the speed at which technology is reshaping the local labour landscape might leave workers feeling that they needed to put up with adverse working conditions in order to enjoy security of tenure.

Moore made the remarks during her address to attendees at a workshop on proper building maintenance, held at the Courtyard Marriot this morning. She made it clear that workers must never be made to feel as though they had to give up their rights in order to keep a job, especially as it related to compromising their health and safety.

“The workplace is no place for the worker’s well-being to be shelved. This must be underscored particularly in this environment where people are talking about all the changes that are taking place in the workplace. Some contend that with the influx of technology as well as our economic realities, we must wake up and realize that the way we have been accustomed to doing things cannot continue. The argument is that life has changed, and we need to get a grip on it. Sometimes it will almost make you feel that people are suggesting that you accept conditions less favourable than your rights entitle you to,” said Moore.

She pointed out that suffering in silence or mumbling among fellow work colleagues did not in any way address the problem and only resulted in prolonged exposure to the environmental hazard or serious injury.

“Sometimes as workers, because we want to hold onto the little job, we sacrifice our own well-being. This is because we feel pressured by the economic environment, the social environment to sometimes sacrifice our own health and safety. This results in, not only in workplace accidents and diseases as well as consequences to us and our families, but it also raises the level of dissatisfaction at work because we are not doing anything about the issues except mumbling among ourselves and then we are paying a pretty penny when we go to the doctor,” she lamented.

The outspoken trade unionist reminded workers that the law provided protection for whistleblowers who highlighted health and safety issues at the workplace, a provision which she revealed that only few exercise, choosing to instead defer the responsibility to their union.