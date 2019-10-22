More health and safety rules coming – Jordan - Barbados Today

Government is planning to enhance the Safety and Health at Work Act by adding nine regulations to the legislation, which would further guide the standards and conditions under which the Barbadian worker is expected to operate.

This revelation was made by Minister of Labour Colin Jordan who was delivering an address at a workshop on proper building maintenance, held at the Courtyard Marriot this morning.

The Minister revealed that the new regulations, which would be up for Cabinet approval next month, range from examining noise levels, to access to and the use of personal protective equipment, visual display units and workstations, the availability of drinking water, and the provision of sanitary conveniences or bathroom facilities.

“I am pleased to inform you that within my ministry, we have completed our discussions on nine initial regulations to accompany the Safety and Health at Work Act. Within the next month the requisite Cabinet Paper will be prepared for consideration, after which the Chief Parliamentary Counsel’s office will be required to prepare the regulations. These important regulations are long overdue and will enhance the operationalization of the Safety and Health at Work Act,” he said.

Jordan explained that the Safety and Health at Work Act, at Sections 105-108, makes provisions for the development of regulations related to safety, health, welfare and general matters. He further noted that ILO Convention No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health and the accompanying recommendation No. 164 outline actions required to be taken at the national level which include the issuing of regulations. The Minister made it clear that this was by no means a one-off process and that his ministry is willing to add to these regulations should the need arise.

In the meantime, he urged employers not to wait on Government to legislate measures in order to implement,

as these measures will redound to the benefit of their companies.

“Promoting wellness, safety and health in the workplace will lead to a healthier worker, higher morale and increased productivity… Employers, please engage and communicate with your workers as you continue to develop strategies and interventions targeted at occupational safety and health and wellness for workplaces and for your workers. Broadening the scope of your workers and allowing them to suggest ideas to enhance safety and health initiatives will allow them to feel a part of the decision-making process and would make them more committed to the organisation’s goals and success,” he said.