Policewomen dedicated to community outreach - Barbados Today

Female officers from the Royal Barbados Police Force’s (RBPF) Northern Division continue their outreach programmes in a bid to keep on the pulse of the communities under their jurisdiction.

Over the weekend 25 strong skirts from the RBFP and their Divisional Commander John Boyce attended a service at the Holy Innocents Anglican Church. That visit dubbed [email protected] – Wonderfully Working Women of the North – was the officers’ third initiative for the year.

“With the grace of God all things remain possible . . . . We will never cease in our efforts to form strong and meaningful partnerships with the communities that we serve, “ Inspector Janice Ifill said.

She added: “Persons have welcomed this initiative . . . persons were both curious and elated to see the female skirts of the force on the beat.”

During the service, Reverend Anthony Harewood told the officers inclusive of those from District ‘D’, ‘E’, ‘F’, Crab Hill and

Holetown Police Stations and the congregation that they must never give up the fight, “Let God and let go.”

Back in May the officers visited several secondary schools including Lester Vaughan, Frederick Smith, Darryl Jordan and Grantley Adams Memorial under the initiative Touchdown. They held one on one talks with the students on topics such as bullying, peer pressure, career choices, drugs and positive influences.

A similar project – Soft Touch – had also been carried out by women police constables in the Crab Hill, St Lucy, Lammings, St Joseph, Melrose, St Thomas, Haynesville and Trents, St James and Belleplaine, St Andrew areas which Ifill described as a “soft approach” to policing.

Next on the agenda for the female officers are visits to several primary schools under a Tender Touch outreach operation.

All the initiatives are spearheaded by Inspector Ifill who is also the Chief Police Prosecutor and she made it clear that the programmes were being accomplished through “team work and dedication to duty.”

