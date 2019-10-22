St Michael woman shot in the abdomen; in critical condition - Barbados Today

A 63-year-old woman is in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) as a result of a gunshot injury to the abdomen.

Police say they received information from a caller around 11:57 a.m. today, October 22, that the woman had been shot during an argument with a man while at Clarke’s Road, Delamere Land, St Michael.

Lawmen responded and the gunshot victim was identified as Sandra Ann Farrell, from the above mentioned address. She was transported to the QEH for medical attention.

Public Relations Officer Inspector Rodney Inniss says a number of persons are assisting police with investigations.