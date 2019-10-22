St Michael woman shot in the abdomen; in critical condition - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

St Michael woman shot in the abdomen; in critical condition

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 22, 2019

A 63-year-old woman is in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) as a result of a gunshot injury to the abdomen.

Police say they received information from a caller around 11:57 a.m. today, October 22, that the woman had been shot during an argument with a man while at Clarke’s Road, Delamere Land, St Michael.

Lawmen responded and the gunshot victim was identified as Sandra Ann Farrell, from the above mentioned address. She was transported to the QEH for medical attention.

Public Relations Officer Inspector Rodney Inniss says a number of persons are assisting police with investigations.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Killer cops to manslaughter
October 22, 2019
St Michael woman shot in the abdomen; in critical condition
October 22, 2019
Safe haven
October 22, 2019
Daniel guilty
October 22, 2019
#BTEditorial - Leave in airline taxes and go nowhere fast
October 22, 2019
Transgendering
October 20, 2019