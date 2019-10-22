Testing times - Barbados Today

With water outages, garbage collection woes and inconsistent public transportation taking their toll on worker productivity, the head of Barbados’ oldest trade union is warning Government that it cannot continue to impose on the goodwill of employers much longer.

This morning General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) Senator Toni Moore told Barbados TODAY that while most employers appear to be understanding to the plight of some of their employees in not getting to work on time or working a full shift, she is concerned that there was only so much goodwill that companies can give. She therefore called on Government to put some speed on finding solutions to these critical hindrances.

“I think that the Government is under significant pressure, but it is necessary pressure because I don’t think we can continue to be imposing on the goodwill of employers and on the goodwill of people in general. I think there is recognition by everybody that efforts are being made but there comes a point in time where people’s goodwill expires, and we do not want to see that filtering into the workplaces,“ said Moore.

She further noted: “They [Government] will need to step up as it relates to water, as it relates to transport, as it relates to garbage collection and a number of other social concerns that have implications for people’s well-being as well as how they are able to function in the workplace.”

The BWU General Secretary pointed out that many of these employers have been exhibiting restraint and patience for years when it came to dealing with workers impacted by these issues, as these problems were by no means new.

“The Barbados Workers’ Union is aware that workers have been experiencing significant challenges… We have been encouraging employers for the last few years, as we have been battling these ongoing social challenges, to be a lot more tolerant. Generally, workers would need accommodation and you will find one or two instances where people may take advantage of goodwill, but we have been encouraging employers not to treat to

these exceptions in general terms,” she explained.

Moore further revealed that thus far the issue of employer frustration with the loss of productivity as a result of these social problems did not appear to be a major issue for her membership. However, she noted that while the BWU had done no study into the impact of these issues on productivity, it was quite evident that it was taking a toll on business.

“Fortunately for us we have had no real complaints from our workers of employers not extending the accommodation. We will like to think that this lack of complaints means that there aren’t any issues, but this may not necessarily be the case. It could just mean that we are not aware. As General Secretary, I have not been aware of a single instance where workers have identified that they have had a challenge with [the] employers’ unwillingness to accommodate them,” Moore said.

