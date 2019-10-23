Call made to help QEH - Barbados Today

Corporate Barbados is being encouraged to give more support to the island’s lone public hospital as officials there continue to work towards improving service and meeting the demands of the public.

This appeal came from Director of Regulatory Affairs at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Joannie Worrell, as she made a donation to the health institution during the opening ceremony for the fifth Infectious Disease Week at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) office in Barbados on Monday.

“We encourage other corporate entities to give in a similar fashion to our hospital,” said Worrell.

“Indeed, this donation is not the end for us as my team has committed to giving of our time to the children’s ward at the QEH and they will be hearing from us very shortly,” she said.

Through a partnership with equipment suppliers Servall Inc, the financial institution donated three cordless electrostatic sprayers and a supply of tablets to the hospital’s infection control unit.

Worrell said it was an easy choice for the bank to make the donation to the QEH through the bank’s Adopt-A-Cause programme.

“Servall, having being informed of our intention, willingly agreed to collaborate with us and matched our contribution. This positioned us to do more and make the contribution more meaningful,” said Worrell.

“The effectiveness of the work of infection control professionals has a direct relationship on overall staff and patient wellbeing and we are happy to contribute to your efforts,” she said.

The next generation cordless disinfection systems will be used to sanitize and disinfect all touch points in a room after a patient is discharged and prior to a new one entering. (MM)