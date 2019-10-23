Flair, style, soca - Barbados Today

Jodie Williams was made for the stage. Writing skills? That’s a check! The ability to sing and act? Big check! Good looks? That’s a plus as well!

From the age of 14 he was putting in the effort penning his own poetic works and songs.

He told Bajan Vibes that he has no favourite genre to perform or write as he does both and has a catalogue of work including soca songs, pop, rap, R&B and dancehall. However, he said that soca songs tend to be easier for him to write.

But who is Jodie and what keeps him going?

“I am just [a laid-back guy] who loves chilling with close friends and drinking wine and having conversations. I love to make people laugh and I genuinely like to see people enjoying themselves and having fun,” he explained.

“My motivational slogan is that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” he added.

Though Jodie has a resilient personality, he said he’s been getting challenges with exposure.

“I find it hard to get interviews, but my song Do De Dawg this year was well received. However, it was extremely difficult getting interviews. Certain individuals would read my messages, look at them and refused to respond… people were asking why the song was not getting a lot more airplay for a well-written song,” he said.

The resident of Christ Church said that as a newcomer he was not surprised by the ignorance of DJ’s and radio personalities, so he doubled his efforts towards bettering his craft and pushing his entertainment goals. He then decided to rebrand himself and started to call himself Mr Williams.

“The name came from my girlfriend who said that I’m a sophisticated type of guy who dresses in suits and my friends started to address me by that name,” he said.

The 27-year-old said that his parents were very supportive, but he has another goal which they also throw their support behind.

“I would like to become a coach and finish my second degree in physical education. My first degree was Law and Sociology,” he explained.

At this moment he is looking to create a name known locally and regionally for himself as a singer and writer. He added that he is also interested in working with international artists.

“My advice for other artists is to keep working and sculpting your craft, push your music. You don’t have to sit back and wait on the radio stations to play your music because it may never play. Use other mediums to project your music. Don’t be deterred from being rejected. It’s all a part of the process and have fun doing what you love.” (MR)