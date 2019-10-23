More support - Barbados Today

Survivors of ovarian cancer and women at risk for the deadly illness now have their very own support group and organisation.

During a launch of 246 TEAL (Tell Every Amazing Lady, Take Early Action Live) at Sandals Royal, Maxwell Coast Road last Sunday, organizer Cherrie-Ann Hurley said that the year-old organisation was focused on awakening awareness in women.

“We are starting very simple by making people aware of the colour. The same way you can associate pink with breast cancer, we would like to associate teal with ovarian cancer,” she said.

She added that this year had been nine years since she lost her grandmother to ovarian cancer.

“Knowledge is key towards countering this disease … While at university I did a project on ovarian cancer and I knew that through knowledge others wouldn’t have to fight this disease like granny did. There is not only a lack of knowledge but also a lack of resources to this specific cancer,” Hurley explained.

Gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Vikash Chatrani said that he wanted to raise awareness not only for ovarian cancer but for all gynaecological cancers.

“All women are at risk and the World Health Organization has been showing that cancer is the leading cause of death along with non-communicable diseases … Because of increases in health care people are living longer and therefore they are getting cancer at a later age,” he said.

He explained that some of the signs for ovarian cancer included feeling bloated for two or more weeks, feeling an increase in passing urine, back pain and changes in bathroom habits.

He added it was possible to curb the occurrence of such by exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, not drinking too much alcohol nor smoking.

“Try not to live a stressful lifestyle and pay attention to your body, live a healthy lifestyle and know your family history. There is no good screening test,” he warned.

Public relations officer at Sandals David Hinds said that he saw it as a no-brainer to make the partnership with 246 TEAL.

“Cancer and all forms of it affect each and every one of us. As a hotel with 1400 employees. We play our social role with the disease. We have people who have been afflicted with it. An initiative like this really speaks to our community efforts,” he added.

Going forward Hurley added that they were seeking to boost education in hair and nail salons as well as the schools. There is also consideration for a walk coming up. (MR)