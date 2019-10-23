Naked nepotism - Barbados Today

Three senators have blasted the Mia Mottley-led administration for the proposed changes to the structure at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

During the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Amendment) Bill 2019 debate in the upper house today, senators Caswell Franklyn, Toni Moore and Crystal Drakes questioned the changes that will see a number of major appointments including that of an executive chairman.

Last week in the House of Assembly, Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic announced that Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland was appointed executive chairman of the QEH.

The two trade unionists and the Opposition Senator were highly critical of that particular post above all the others.

Franklyn, head of the Unity Workers’ Union, lambasted the Government for what he described as a “shameful” act.

“It seems as though this Government has no shame. How can you sit on a board and come up with these grand ideas for yourself? It looks bad. It is shameful that Government continues to find jobs for its friends, family and party hacks. And for what purpose? Not for the benefit of the organisation that they are staffing but to give jobs to their friends. This nonsense has to stop.

The opposition senator continued: “You did not form a Government Employment Agency but that seems to be what is happening. If that is what you are about put it in your manifesto and say so we will get you jobs. Every person who campaigned for the Barbados Labour Party now getting a consultancy or getting some high profile job…. and a lot of things they can’t handle…”

A passionate Franklyn said what made the appointment look so egregious was the fact that it was the spouse of a sitting Government minister.

“She is the wife of the Government minister, it looks bad. You can’t just jump in and start taking the Government positions. It is wrong. The people you used on the call-in programmes to harass the last administration they have now become consultants. You are talking about the money you are putting in to the hospital but a lot of it going into unnecessary salaries…”

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Barbados Worker’s Union Toni Moore said there were too many unanswered questions and that some aspects of the legislation did not sit well with her.

“I would not deny that I have serious reservations around the discussion of the appointment of an executive chairman. When we hear that an executive chairperson is going to be appointed by the Cabinet, but that executive chairperson is going to be an employee of the QEH it leaves those of us – even those of us that have had as few years as I have had in industrial relations – wondering where is the transparency and is that going to impact when one is potentially governing oneself.”

Moore said the proposed changes also had serious implications for industrial relations at the QEH. The senator also said that the appointment raised the question of transparency.

“Wearing another hat I wonder what implications it has for industrial relations and interactions. The executive chairman under the provisions that have been set out can potentially be a person that ends up being a power unto himself, herself and the Cabinet of Barbados. It raises too many issues around transparency and when issues are raised around transparency questions of trust and intent come into the fore.

“An act should not be amended to address current day players because when changes are made to address A and B today how can we be sure that even where there is doubt and things work out for person A and B that when person C and D comes tomorrow that it will have the same effect…

“If a person is appointed by a Cabinet and Government changes hands, does it mean that the next Cabinet is responsible for appointing a person? What happens when Government changes? Is this position tied to a term of Government?,” a puzzled Moore asked.

The other Opposition senator Drakes warned Government that any appearance of wrongdoing could be costly to them in the long run.

“The Barbadian public was at the mercy of what was considered extremely poor management. I want to warn this Government anything that you do that can be perceived as having any untoward intent, it may even vaguely look like corruption, it may vaguely look like favouritism, it may vaguely look like nepotism it will be at their own detriment….”

Drakes reminded Government that while in Opposition they were the ones who made corruption a campaign issue and they were the ones who brought new legislation to Parliament in order to weed out perceived corruption.

“We have to make sure that transparency and accountability is the order of the day. In the last election that was one of the key things this current administration from St Lucy to Christ Church they touted it because of the perceived mismanagement by the former administration. It was so important to this administration that they quickly tabled the Integrity In Public Life Bill which is still a Bill…,” she said.

The senator questioned the “new hiring practice” and cautioned Government that the proposed changes to the QEH is a step in the wrong direction.

“The executive chairman can only be dismissed from the post based on the approval of the Minister. Is that the commonplace hiring practice of a staff member of a statutory corporation? I am not satisfied that we are doing this the right way. I am asking if this process is transparent, is it fair and does it adhere to good governance principles? This legislation muddies the waters. You are facilitating an abuse of power. I am not satisfied with the justification for these changes. It is a step in the wrong direction….”