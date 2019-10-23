Pump it up - Barbados Today

The Barbados Amateur Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (BABBFF) has plans to attract more individuals into the sport next year as they aim to target more young people within the schools and the wider community, says president Dr Alfred Sparman.

Sparman spoke of those plans this morning at the Wildey Gymnasium where the eight-member team that represented Barbados at the just concluded Central American and Caribbean Championships held in Santo Domingo earlier this month, were celebrated by the association for their performances.

According to Sparman, the BABBFF has ten to 11 professionals and the intention going forward was not only to host the Diamond Cup in Barbados every year but to make it a high class event. The local federation also hopes to develop bodybuilders in Barbados the size of the Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dexter Jackson and Phil Heath, some of the world’s greatest to ever grace the stage.

Sparman emphasised that Barbados which has produced outstanding bodybuilders over the years will continue to maintain a clean slate and he encouraged this current generation to build a brand considering the scandals surrounding drug use in the sport.

“We want to advocate a very clean sport, but there are rules for bodybuilding. As a matter of fact, we just heard about something coming up in 2020 where they will have lots of money out there for clean bodybuilders. So there are places out there for clean pros.

“They are lots of events and competitions all over the world in the United States, Canada, everywhere, and now that they have become pros all they have to do is get there and of course there are monetary rewards… So, if you work very hard and you can compete at the international level that is how you get your finances.

“And then it is about branding and one thing I would like to do is add some workshops where you could invite all of my pros and people who are aspiring to be pros so they can understand about branding. Branding is a great thing. When you brand yourself there are lots of things that you benefit from. I am very strong on this, let people know who John Doe is and you will be surprised to see if you brand yourself properly, people will be willing to sponsor you,” Sparman said.

The most experienced competitor on the team Lamar Forde impressively won the classic physique category and was the lone Barbadian competitor to win his division. BABBFF public relations officer Ivor Worrell said this was the first time the competition had such participation – a whopping 309 competitors from approximately 25 countries.

Minister of Sport, Culture and the Creative Economy John King said that diet and exercise, were all part of what was needed from the grassroots level and not just in schools.

King also assured the BABBFF and its president Dr Sparman that his ministry was committed to bodybuilding in Barbados and would work to come up with ways that would ensure more people, not just the schools got involved.

“I think that we need to capture the talent that is out there not just the schools. And I will tell you now that the ministry itself would very much want to have a conversation with you as to how we could reach out into the wider society and capture some of the people who are not in the school system. So we are right there with you, even if we take the first steps now that in 2020 would become a takeoff point for what we want to do, “ King said as he encouraged the athletes as well to build character, improve on their craft and help each other.

In addition, King suggested that bodybuilders revisit what back then was referred to as a “backyard gym” where many of Barbados’ top bodybuilders trained and did well despite having limited resources.

“… People might tell me I am wrong and that I live in the dark ages and whatever else but I know as a child in the heyday of bodybuilding in Barbados in the seventies they had backyard gyms all over this country. Let’s cut to the chase, they ain’t had no pretty equipment. You are talking about people in backyards and everybody wanted to be a Darcy Beckles or who ever, because it was in your face. People wanted to get involved and the newspapers would carry all the exploits of those athletes. So, it doesn’t work in a vacuum, the government has to do its part, the federations themselves have to do their part but the press also has a very important role to play,” King said.

Meanwhile, assistant director at the National Sports Council, Mona Alleyne, said the organization which she represented had been a driving force behind the sport of bodybuilding since the early 2000s with the schools’ competition scheduled for November 15 at Lester Vaughan Secondary School.

Alleyne noted that the health and fitness challenge around the island had generated a lot more interest because of health challenges faced by persons in society.

“The health and fitness challenges around the island are now of greater force to be reckoned with and I believe more persons are paying attention to body wellness, and diet because of some of the other problems we are faced with. And I believe that in the future we could do better in making our athletes stronger and more presentable in terms of body fitness and the body mechanics of wellness, “ Alleyne said.

