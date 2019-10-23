Up and on - Barbados Today

The artwork of past and present students of Combermere School is on display at Sky Mall.

The exhibition, which is being held in the lobby of the Ministry of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, started on October 22 and will end on November 5.

It was organised by the Waterford, St Michael institution’s Music and Fine Arts Department to commemorate Combermere Week 2019.

Former student Jovana Johnson, who was present to give patrons a tour of the exhibition, told Barbados TODAY that the event was a good initiative to demonstrate a sample of Combermere’s excellence to the public.

“So far we have only got workers passing through or some patrons that come to the mall. But it has been going very good. People are very interested and most of their perceptions or interpretations of the art are eye-opening. It makes you think about how you interpret shapes, lines, colours and compositions.

“I will always encourage people to come and view art because it relaxes you and it also makes you question why you see things the way you do. But more importantly, it is about celebrating culture and local artist and the talent that is here. We have to remember that art is a part of us as a people and as a nation,” Johnson said.

The pieces on display, including paintings, drawings, jewelry and sculptures tell stories of Barbados’ rich culture and landscape. (AH)