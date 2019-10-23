When academia meets industry - Barbados Today

Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and country manager (Barbados), Flow, Jenson Sylvester recently signed an agreement, formally launching the partnership which has led to UWItv being accessible on Flow channels across the Caribbean. The signing took place during a brief ceremony at The UWI Cave Hill Campus.

UWItv, the multimedia, public information and education service of The UWI, which went live in December 2016, is now available on the Flow EVO service, allowing subscribers to access 24/7 content from the regional university.

A “one of a kind” facility in the region, UWItv cable channel is complemented by a robust website and social media presence, allowing access to content in real time or on demand. In addition to showcasing original UWI content, UWItv through its existing partnerships with regional and international agencies like CARICOM and the UN, offers programming which includes interviews, documentaries and regional and international event coverage on research and ground-breaking work and issues that directly affect the Caribbean.

The UWI’s partnership with Flow demonstrates an alignment with industry and academia, which is a strategic element of The UWI’s mandate to help to strengthen the innovative capacity and capabilities of regional economies and lead to higher levels of growth.

Commenting on the initiative, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said: “The development of innovative national and regional economies in the age of globalization is dependent on intimate and effective partnerships between industry and academia. This partnership between The UWI and Flow reflects the truth of this statement. Outcomes will resonate across the Caribbean and the world as the University provides the region with its only dedicated, education cable and internet 24/7 channel.” (PR)