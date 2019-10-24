The magic of service - Barbados Today

The right product or service can be enough to satisfy some customers, but going the extra mile keeps the majority coming back. That’s the magic of service, says vice-president with responsibility for customer experience at Sagicor General, Tracey Knight-Lloyd.

The executive believes that a focused and dedicated approach to excellent customer service is just as important to the success of any business, as is product quality and price.

It was therefore easy for the leading insurance company to embrace this year’s global theme for Customer Service Week is The Magic of Service with several activities being held for customers as well as staff.

A few major highlights of the week were the surprise visits made by representatives of the company to several of its loyal customers, in addition to the breakfast several of them were served as they visited the branch to conduct their business. Sagicor team members were not left out, as senior management donned hairnets and rolled up their sleeves to serve their employees.

“Far too often we forget the importance of serving our team members, who are our internal customers and the ones who are the first point of contact for our external customers,” manager of the customer experience unit with Sagicor Life, Cynthia Blackman, said.

Executive vice-president and general manager – Barbados Operations for Sagicor Life Inc., Edward Clarke, also had his say on the benefits of quality service.

“As customers ourselves, we understand firsthand the impact that service has on our decisions to continue doing business with a company. When we receive exceptional service, it gives us confidence in the company we are doing business with and it demonstrates that the company values us and has taken the time to identify how it can meet our needs,” he explained.

With this in mind, the company executed activities geared not only towards the first-class treatment of staff, but also continued education on the value of excellent service. Additionally, several fun and engaging activities were held during the week, culminating with costume day, where staff dressed in their favourite magical, Disney-themed attire.

Fun and engagement also took the lead when it came to the activities executed for customers who visited Wildey, Collymore Rock and Haggatt Hall during the week, with interactive games, giveaways and treats being the order of the day.

Customers also benefitted from free health tests provided by the Sagicor Mobile Medical Unit. (PR)