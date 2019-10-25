Barbados’ food and spirits on show - Barbados Today

Several traditional and social media workers from Barbados’ top source markets are on the island to experience the 10th annual Food and Rum Festival.

Today, they were treated to a media reception hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., at the Mount Gay Visitors’ Centre, Mighty Grynner Highway.

BTMI’s Communications and Public Relations Manager Aprille Thomas said this year all of the source markets are represented.

“So we have media here from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America and Europe which is a bit different for us. We have over 30 here on island with us.

“In addition to exposing them to the actual Food and Rum festival we have created this media launch just for them to bring them all together, to get them to talk to our Chief Executive Officer [Billy Griffith], talk to our marketing team and the winning Barbados culinary team so that they can have any interviews that they want,” Thomas said.

The media workers took part in a tour of the Mount Gay facilities including a sampling session.

The first event for the festival kicks off this tonight at Oistins, Christ Church.