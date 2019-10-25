BIIG squash tourney starts next week - Barbados Today

The Professional Squash Association, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. [PSA BTMI] and City of Bridgetown Barbados Invitational Independence Games (BIIG COB), promise to serve up lots of excitement starting October 29 at the Barbados Squash Club in Marine Gardens, Hastings, Christ Church.

This is now the fourth edition for both the PSA BTMI and BIIG COB competitions organised by the Barbados Squash Association, but the first time since its inception in 2016 that it is being run simultaneously says tournament promoter, Monty Cumberbatch.

The PSA, the global governing body for squash administration with over six hundred active members worldwide and more than two hundred games managed annually, has players around the world in places such as Canada, Colombia, Egypt, England, India, Mexico, Portugal, United States and Wales scheduled to participate in the PSA BTMI Open worth which has a purse of US$5, 000.

An all-male showdown, the PSA BTMI with assistance from the Tourism Development Corporation has a draw of 32 competitors vying for the chance to be crowned 2019 champion. Neither reigning king Andrew Douglas from the United States nor his fellow countryman and last year’s runner-up Spencer LovrJoy will feature.

The top eight PSA competitors are guaranteed a bye in the opening round and those top-seeded players are Shawn DeLierre of Canada ranked 82, Rui Soares of Portugal is seeded at two [92] and Christopher Gordon of the United States of America [101].

Lyell Fuller of England ranked 107 and Edgar Ramirez Bautista of Colombia at 146 round out the top five, while Alex Noakes of England 187, Lewis Doughty of England 196 and Ronald Palomino of Columbia 197 are the next best-seeded players. Local number one seed Shawn Simpson along with Zaki Williams and Rhett Cumberbatch will carry the Barbados flag.

Cumberbatch, past present of the BSA and promoter of the event explained that even though the prize money may seem like a lot it is spread across the board with the winner pocketing between eight to nine hundred united states dollars.

“So, the players that are coming here are really not coming for the prize money, they coming to win the event and to be able to get points because the higher you place in the event, the more points you get and the better your ranking will become. So, it is more for them about ranking and competing in the event as against the money because the money wouldn’t even pay their airfare,” Cumberbatch said.

Tournament director Terry Millar outlined the schedule and explained the competition starts from Tuesday, October 29th with the BIIG competition. The PSA begins the following day Wednesday October 30th until Saturday November 2nd where both finals will take place at the Barbados Squash Club. A coaching clinic will also be conducted on the day of the final for all junior players.

The BIIG C.O.B competition in association with the Barbados Olympic Association has a men’s draw of 16 players with 11-time national champion Simpson leading the top three followed by Zaki Williams and Rhett Cumberbatch. The women’s draw has eight players with Lilianna White seeded at position number one behind last year’s defending champion Jada Smith-Padmore. Jodi Smith-Padmore, the twin sister of Jada is rated number three.

There is a question mark over the seeding of White, a first-time competitor of the BIIG tournament at number one ahead of Jada Smith-Padmore, the reigning champion. In response to the situation, Monty Cumberbatch said the matter is being reviewed by the selection and ranking committee of the BSA.

White who was present during yesterday’s press conference said she intended to use the tournament as part of her training for the world Masters tour. While Simpson has his focus on defending his title at the BIIG event, he also intends to use the PSA as a gauge to see how he matches up against some of the world’s best.

“It really is an honour to be able to get on court with these guys as well because being based here you don’t have the opportunity to play a lot of high level matches throughout the year and I am really excited to get on court and to be able to see where my game is at in comparison to these guys,” Simpson said.

