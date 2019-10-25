Prime Minister’s leadership praised - Barbados Today

The UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the OECS, Didier Trebucq is giving Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley a thumbs up for a recent move she made on the international stage.

He said he was inspired by Mottley’s leadership in the cause of multilateralism and strong support for the ethos of the Charter she clearly communicated to the world at the 74th UN General Assembly last month.

The Resident Coordinator said the Prime Minister’s call for dialogue to reign over the use of force, as well as respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy, would guarantee the rights of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean.

He was speaking at Thursday night’s UN Day reception, held at UN House, Hastings, Christ Church. The event was attended by Mottley who delivered her first speech at UN House since becoming Prime Minister.

“I also listened intently to your passionate

plea on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States for world leaders, to act now to halt and reverse climate change.

“Please rest assured that the UN Team is and will continue to support you and other governments in the sub-region in every way possible,” Trebucq said.

The Resident Coordinator announced that Barbados would benefit from two new joint programmes, including the recently created UN Joint SDG Fund, focusing on shock responsive and universal social protection.

“The second under the UN Human Security Trust Fund will build resilience of the agriculture and fisheries sectors through women empowerment,” he said.