Water scarcity not only a Barbados problem, says PM Mottley - Barbados Today

As many in some parts of the island are expressing frustration over dry taps, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is issuing a reminder that many other countries across the world are experiencing the same struggle.

She said that while there are those who are justifiably concerned about the on-going drought and lack of access to water, the situation is not only a result of rusted pipes that were laid more than a century ago, but also due to a shortage of the replenishment of ground water.

“And we are not unique in this world. Whether it is in Morocco, whether it is in Peru, whether it is in the United States of America in the mid west, whether it is in India, regardless of where we are on this earth countries are being brought to their knees because of their inability to provide

the most basic commodity for life to our people,” she said.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue on Thursday night as she delivered the feature address at a reception at the United Nations House to observe UN Day, when she repeated that it was necessary for Barbadians to stay the course, remain steadfast and recognise that some of the battles being faced are not confined to the island’s borders but go beyond.

“In fact, we live at a unique time in the world’s history again where the majority of our battles are in fact across the globe. And I must confess that as basic as it seems, and as righteous as it seems to defend these principles you cannot take it for granted.”

Mottley recalled that while in Geneva, Switzerland recently she was reminded that the notion of the arctic melting “may be a matter of grave concern for those of us in our part of the world”.

“But for most people in powerful countries, it is an opportunity to be able to determine and to carve out who should have the rights for exploitation of the vast fossil fuel resources of that part of the world. It almost seems offensive, but if we like it or not, that is the reality of the world in which we live,” Mottley said.