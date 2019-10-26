Mottley talking strictly politics today - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is expected to switch hats this afternoon and assume her other position as Political Leader of the Barbados Labour Party and deliver a purely political speech that may contain shots at her opponents.

Briefly addressing party faithful last night at the opening of the BLP’s three-day 81st Annual Conference in Queen’s Park, Mottley said that from the time of being elected to office in May 2018, she has been absorbed with matters of state at the sacrifice of party politics.

“Since the 25th of May when I confess that regrettably I have spoken to you more as Prime Minister than as Political Leader of the Barbados Labour Party.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] I shall correct that and I shall speak fully and frankly as the political leader of the Barbados Labour Party,” Mottley said.

Party officials say the Political Leader is scheduled to make her presentation at 4:15. (GA)