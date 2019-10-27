BLP has new chairman - Barbados Today

BLP has new chairman

October 27, 2019

Senator Kay McConney is the Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) new chairman.

McConney, who is Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology, was elected to the post during Saturday’s BLP Annual Convention at Queen’s Park.

She takes over from former chairman George Payne, who served since 2016.

Minister of People’s Empowerment and Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde was re-elected as first vice-president, Shakina Roberts-Odle was elected second vice-president while Kurt Haynes was elected third vice-president. (RB)

