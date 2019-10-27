Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak surface to mid-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will be approaching the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and seabathers should exercise caution.