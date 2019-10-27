Today's weather - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Today’s weather

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 27, 2019

Synopsis: A weak surface to mid-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 10 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will be approaching the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and seabathers should exercise caution.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

High drama
October 26, 2019
Police probe road fatality
October 26, 2019
Housing dilemma
October 26, 2019
Another shooting death recorded
October 27, 2019
#BTEditorial - Nepotism
October 26, 2019
Busted over beer
October 25, 2019