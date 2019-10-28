Ammunition charge lands Callender in Dodds - Barbados Today

Ammunition charge lands Callender in Dodds

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 28, 2019

Chriscio Evantico Callender, of Maxwell, Christ Church was today remanded to prison on firearm and ammunition charges.

It is alleged that the 21-year-old, unemployed man, had the weapon and four rounds of ammunition in his possession on October 24 when he did not have the necessary licences to do so.

Callender, who is represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

He was automatically remanded to HMP Dodds for 28 days and will make his next appearance in the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 25.

