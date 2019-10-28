Faith wins Kids Gospel Challenge - Barbados Today

Fourteen year old Faith Butcher is the winner of the first ever Digicel/Life Kids Gospel Challenge. The event was held before a packed auditorium at Sanctuary Empowerment Centre, Country Road, St Michael last night.

Singing My Redeemer Lives, Butcher beat nine other contestants to impress the judges and ultimately win the coveted title. Her performance ended with screams, cheers of approval and a standing ovation, as did the announcement of her victory.

The singer, dressed in a lilac and floral dress, used her powerful vocals to amass 455 points.

The lone male in the competition, Nahjae Christopher, took second place with his flawless rendition of Goodness of God which earned him 444 points.

Eleven year old Ariel Brathwaite copped third place with Speak The Name. She scored 442 points.

Reigning Junior Monarch (11-14) Shontae Alleyne-Clarke’s 433 points secured her a fourth place spot. She sang He’ll Do It Again.

Producer of the event gospel artiste John Yarde told Barbados TODAY he was pleased with night’s competition which was really geared at developing and investing in young talent.

“Tonight was excellent. Tonight was almost flawless in execution. We had an amazing team. We are doing it for the kids and we are thinking about the next 10, 20 years actually we are thinking about next week… We cannot ignore the reality that our children are our future…,” he said.