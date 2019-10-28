Goodridge facing serious charge - Barbados Today

Goodridge facing serious charge

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 28, 2019

A 42-year-old painter was granted $10,000 bail today in the District ‘ ‘ Magistrates’ on a single offence .

Junior Orman Goodridge, of Wardland, Goodland, St Michael is charged that sometime on October 26 he did cause serious bodily harm to Anthony Clarke with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

The charge is indictable and as such Goodridge was not required to plead.

There was no objection from the prosecution. However the Crown requested that conditions be attached to Goodridge’s bail which he secured with one surety.

The accused must now report to the Black Rock Police Station every Thursday before noon with valid identification and must also stay away from the complainant.

Good ridge has been ordered to reappear before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on March 19, 2020.

