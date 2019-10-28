Harrison College gets learning boost - Barbados Today

A number of local businesses have joined forces with the Rotary Club of Barbados West to improve the learning experience at Harrison College.

They have provided a total of 65 white boards at a cost of just over $20,000 to outfit each classroom, which officials say should eliminate the need for chalk and make it easier for teachers and students to cope.

The efforts were led by Deputy Chairman of the board of management of Harrison College Joseph Steinbok.

At a brief official handing over ceremony on Friday at the school’s Crumpton Street location, Steinbok said he was aware that government was not able to provide all the needs of the secondary schools across the country.

He said with that in mind, it was easy for him to spring into action and encourage others to contribute to the project.

“I think we all realize that the government doesn’t have the expenditure to support the schools with everything that they need,” said Steinbok.

“I want to reassure you that your school board continues to respond and will continue to respond to the needs of the school as best as they can . . . and we hope that you will care the stuff and use it to the best of your abilities,” he said.

President of the Rotary Club of Barbados West Jean St John said supporting education was one of the roles the Rotary club of Barbados was committed to.

Parent Teachers Association (PTA) President Ayo Burrowes explained that the decision to replace the blackboards with whiteboards came after a parent of one of the second form students put forward the suggestion.

However, after the cost proved to be prohibitive for the PTA, they gave the student body and parents to help raise funds, which garnered only about $2,000.

Despite a donation of about three of the white boards along with the funds raised, that was still not enough to furnish the entire school. It was then that other members of corporate Barbados came on board.

The five businesses are Grantofix Inc, Coles Construction Inc, Edghill Associates Ltd, ESC Inc., and Moorjani Caribbean (Barbados) Ltd.

The $2000 collected by the students and parents went toward the purchase of associated accessories including markets and dusters.

Principal of the learning institution Juanita Wade thanked the business community for their donation.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the school Andrew Pilgrim, the principal said it was clear that Government alone could not provide the necessary furnishings for schools across the island.

“I am sure that especially the teachers are happy that we don’t have to deal with chalk anymore as we know sometimes there are students who could have allergic reaction and teachers who struggle with the chalk board. We are really happy to move into this century,” she said.

“We recognize that government cannot do everything and we are very happy to partner with corporate Barbados anytime we have the opportunity because it can only redound to the benefit of you students and our staff. So I take this opportunity to them for assisting us and make an appeal to corporate Barbados to continue to assist us with our projects because we recognize that it is by having these kinds of partnerships that the school will be able to progress,” she added.