Lucas returns to court next year - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Lucas returns to court next year

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 28, 2019

A 38-year-old unemployed man was granted $1,500 bail today in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on three drug charges.

Mark Anthony Lucas, of Block H3 Field Place, Bayville, St Michael, is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic $183 worth of cannabis.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges which are alleged to have been committed on October 26.

There were no objections to bail from the prosecutor and Lucas was released after his surety was accepted.

He will reppear before Magistrate Krisite Cuffy-Sargeant on March 19, 2020.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Thugs create panic in Well Gap
October 29, 2019
Police searching for wanted man
October 28, 2019
Another shooting death recorded
October 27, 2019
Plastic bag ban on January 1, 2020
October 29, 2019
Religious leader calls for national values
October 28, 2019
Mia blasts contenders
October 27, 2019