Lucas returns to court next year - Barbados Today

A 38-year-old unemployed man was granted $1,500 bail today in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on three drug charges.

Mark Anthony Lucas, of Block H3 Field Place, Bayville, St Michael, is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic $183 worth of cannabis.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges which are alleged to have been committed on October 26.

There were no objections to bail from the prosecutor and Lucas was released after his surety was accepted.

He will reppear before Magistrate Krisite Cuffy-Sargeant on March 19, 2020.