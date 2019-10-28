Nelson street murder - Barbados Today

Accused Ryan Omar Samuel today pleaded not guilty to murdering Charley Dume over four years ago, at a bar on the corner of Nelson Street and Wellington Street, paving the way for his trial by jury.

Twelve jurors were selected this afternoon in the No. 2 Supreme Court to hear the case in which Samuel, of Grape Hall, St Lucy is charged with Dume’s shooting death on April 26, 2014.

Attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at is representing Samuel, who was 33 years old at the time he was charged, while Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale is the prosecutor.

Addressing the jury in his opening submissions the Crown’s representative informed the court which is presided over by Justice Randall Worrell that the case was about a group of men going to a bar at Nelson Street and, “In that bar or on the premises either inside and outside,” there was an argument between persons.

“It led to a fracas, a noise, a disturbance and out of that disturbance, the Crown is alleging that the accused drew a firearm and shot and killed Charlie Dume. That is as simple as it is in a nutshell. It is then our duty to bring witnesses to support this,” Seale said before calling his first witness, a police photographer, to the stand to give evidence of pictures he took of the scene.

The case continues tomorrow.