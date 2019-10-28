Nelson street murder - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Nelson street murder

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 28, 2019

Accused Ryan Omar Samuel today pleaded not guilty to murdering Charley Dume over four years ago, at a bar on the corner of Nelson Street and Wellington Street, paving the way for his trial by jury.

Twelve jurors were selected this afternoon in the No. 2 Supreme Court to hear the case in which Samuel, of Grape Hall, St Lucy is charged with Dume’s shooting death on April 26, 2014.

Attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at is representing Samuel, who was 33 years old at the time he was charged, while Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale is the prosecutor.

Addressing the jury in his opening submissions the Crown’s representative informed the court which is presided over by Justice Randall Worrell that the case was about a group of men going to a bar at Nelson Street and, “In that bar or on the premises either inside and outside,” there was an argument between persons.

“It led to a fracas, a noise, a disturbance and out of that disturbance, the Crown is alleging that the accused drew a firearm and shot and killed Charlie Dume. That is as simple as it is in a nutshell. It is then our duty to bring witnesses to support this,” Seale said before calling his first witness, a police photographer, to the stand to give evidence of pictures he took of the scene.

The case continues tomorrow.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Thugs create panic in Well Gap
October 29, 2019
Police searching for wanted man
October 28, 2019
Another shooting death recorded
October 27, 2019
Plastic bag ban on January 1, 2020
October 29, 2019
Religious leader calls for national values
October 28, 2019
Mia blasts contenders
October 27, 2019