A helping hand - Barbados Today

Banks Holdings Limited (BHL) has awarded $7,000 in scholarships to the children of seven employees who have excelled academically during the school year. The students received cash scholarships of $1,000 each, through BHL’s Academic Excellence Rewards Programme, now it in its second year.

The initiative provides financial scholarships to a maximum of 15 children of BHL employees annually. Scholarships are awarded to students with outstanding performances in the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (BSSEE), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and at the University Entrance examination level.

“Our company is extremely passionate about education and the opportunities it provides for young people,” said Group People Manager, BHL, Lisa Ridley Paul. “We’re already extremely impressed by the accomplishments of this year’s scholarship winners and are proud to be able to support these members of the BHL family with their pursuit of higher education.”

Sitara Forde, a first form Queen’s College student who was the sole scholarship recipient in the Excellence in the BSSEE category, dreams of being a financial advisor and chef in the future. She has credited her success to finding a balance between her studies and extra-curricular activities.

“In primary school, my (athletics) training was during class time so I had to work very hard to balance sports with my studies so I wouldn’t fall behind. The experience made me much more disciplined.”

Meanwhile, Michael Watts, who completed his University Entrance examinations earlier this year, has moved on to study Accounts and Finance at the University of the West Indies. He admits that academics weren’t always his priority. “In secondary school, I wasn’t into my studies as I should have been but when I entered the Barbados Community College, the more relaxed environment helped me to excel. So far, the transition to University has been challenging, but I’m ready for it.”

Another recipient was national Exhibition winner, Aaliyah Johnson, who is studying Microbiology at the University of the West Indies intending to focus on plant immunology. Aaliyah advised other students hoping to follow in her footsteps to never allow the pressure of exams to become overwhelming. “It’s not the end of the world, I know it seems that way and the work can be hard and strenuous sometimes but take your time because you have all the time in the world.”

The Programme has awarded $16,000 in scholarships to children of its employees since 2018.

The full list of the 2019 BHL Academic Excellence Rewards Programme winners is as follows: Sitara Forde, Brianna Roberts, Hashim Brewster, Chamone Hooper-Pinder, Michael Watts, Krystal-Ann Norgrove and Aaliyah Johnson.