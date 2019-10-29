Career thief remanded - Barbados Today

Career thief remanded

Barbados Today
October 29, 2019

A 33-year-old unemployed man was remanded to Dodds Prson in St Philip today after appearing in the Number 2 District A Magistrate’s Court on 42 charges.

Christopher Jean-Pierre Miller of Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Michael pleaded guilty to all the counts that included 20 charges of theft and the remainder for damage to motor vehicles.

The crimes which occurred between 2016 and 2019 involved theft of hundreds of dollars and other property.

In one case between June 16 and June 17, 2019, Miller pleaded guilty to stealing a raincoat worth $25 and BDS$5 in cash.

Back in May 2016, he damaged a motorcar belonging to Daniel Drayton intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.

In October 2018 he committed the same offence on a car that belonged to Anthony Harris.

The accused must reappear in court on November 26.

