High surf and small craft advisories in effect until Saturday - Barbados Today

High surf and small craft advisories in effect until Saturday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 29, 2019

A broad area of low pressure centered over the north Atlantic has been generating large northerly to north-northeasterly sea swells which have been propagating south-westwards across the eastern Caribbean, the Barbados Meteorological Services has said.

These conditions are already affecting the coastal waters around Barbados and are forecast to further deteriorate by late tomorrow into early Thursday, persisting into the weekend. Sea swells of at least 2.0 – 3.0 meters (7 to 10ft) are expected.

As a consequence, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory are now in effect for Barbados and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Saturday, November 2.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, northern and north-western coastlines of Barbados, becoming even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

A small craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 – 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.0 to 3.0m (7 to 10ft) are forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone within the next 36 hours. (PR/BMS)

