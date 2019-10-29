Massy commits to helping the homeless - Barbados Today

The Massy Foundation is supporting efforts aimed at alleviating homelessness.

To this end Massy recently made a donation to the just renamed Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH), formerly the Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society, to assist with renovations to its Homeless Shelter and Rescue Mission.

Chairman of the Massy Foundation, Everton Browne, handed over the cheque while touring the Spry Street, St Michael facility to observe the progress of the work being undertaken as well as to gain a greater appreciation for the work of the charity. The funds will be used to pay for specific aspects of the project as it relates to ventilation, safety and security.

The night shelter, which is expected to open at the end of this month, will be the first of its kind in Barbados and will house 80 persons, including 60 males and 20 females with some accommodation for accompanying children.

The tri-level building, which will provide shelter for clients on a first come basis nightly, will also serve as a training centre during the day for the BAEH to undertake its various rehabilitation programmes as it seeks to help clients return to mainstream living.

Browne lauded the efforts of the BAEH noting that the Massy Foundation sees the establishment of this shelter, coupled with its programmes, as making a meaningful difference in the lives of this marginalized group as they seek to reestablish themselves as contributing members of the society.

Noting that while support for humanitarian causes falls within the five focus areas of the Massy Foundation, he pointed out the corporate foundation was equally concerned with supporting and working with charities which are providing creative and sustainable solutions to social problems.

“It is against this background that the Massy Foundation is supporting the BAEH in this venture as we believe that this charity is not just meeting with the immediate needs of the homeless but they are also taking steps to bring about lasting and positive change for such persons…,’ Mr. Browne said.

In thanking the Massy Foundation for its support, president of the BAEH, Kemar Saffrey, indicated the funds would be used to assist in completing some critical work which needed to be done before the shelter opens.